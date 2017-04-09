BRIEF-AT&T files for pricing of £1.0 bln global notes
* Files for pricing of £1.0 billion, 3.550% global notes due 2037 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2spgDuU Further company coverage:
ATHENS, April 9 Greece will implement additional austerity measures agreed with its official creditors on condition of further debt relief that will enable the country to be included in the ECB's bond buying scheme, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Sunday.
Athens struck a deal with its international lenders on Friday on the key elements of a reform package that could unlock bailout funds for the country, helping it repay debt that matures in July.
"Medium-term debt relief measures, able to include us in (the ECB's) quantitative easing, and a fiscal path that will not be unattainable, is the condition for us to implement the measures we decided," he told his leftist Syriza party's central committee. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou and George Georgiopoulos)
NEW YORK, June 14 The Federal Reserve pressed ahead with plans to shrink its $4.5 trillion in bond holdings, outlining on Wednesday a very gradual plan for trimming securities that came in at the low end of Wall Street estimates.
DUBAI, June 14 Kuwait's central bank said on Wednesday it was keeping its discount rate at the current level of 2.75 percent, despite the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to raise rates by 25 basis points.