* Majority of lawmakers back reform bill demanded by lenders
* Vote paves way for disbursements of next batch of rescue
loans
* Government majority shrinks to two seats after lawmaker
expelled
* Furious opposition joins thousands of protesters outside
parliament
By Angeliki Koutantou and Renee Maltezou
ATHENS, March 31 Greece approved on Monday a
contentious reform bill to secure bailout aid but the government
was forced to expel a dissenting lawmaker, reducing its majority
in parliament to just two seats.
A total of 152 lawmakers backed the bill, which
incorporates into Greek law hundreds of reform measures Athens
agreed earlier this month with the European Union and the
International Monetary Fund after more than six months of tough
negotiations.
The passage allows Athens to obtain loans to repay 9.3
billion euros of debt maturing in May, but left the fragile
pro-bailout government with a new headache as three deputies
refused to vote or voted against key articles in the bill.
"It was a tough but crucial bill for the country's future;
the lawmakers stood up to the challenge," Finance Minister
Yannis Stournaras told reporters after the vote.
Prime Minister Antonis Samaras expelled one lawmaker who
failed to back one article, while the Socialist PASOK party, one
of the two ruling parties, was facing a new crisis after one of
its lawmakers did not vote and another voted against an article.
PASOK, a once-powerful party that has been virtually
decimated following Greece's debt crisis and has little room for
manoeuvre, did not expel the two lawmakers but admonished them.
In practice, the government needs only 148 votes to pass
bills in the 300-seat assembly since six lawmakers from the
far-right Golden Dawn party are in custody pending trial. But
losing any more deputies would be a clear setback for a
government under pressure to show Greeks an unpopular austerity
recipe is bringing the country back on the road to recovery.
The law had caused friction within the coalition for hurting
vested interests in the dairy, publishing and pharmacy sectors
and led to the resignation of the country's conservative deputy
agriculture minister on Saturday.
STONEWALLING
Still, in addition to securing aid to get through the
biggest refinancing hump the country faces in the next three
decades, Samaras now can face crucial local and European
elections in May after passing a 527-million-euro spending
package for poor, austerity-hit citizens included in the bill.
A new poll published on Saturday, the first conducted since
Athens agreed the new reform package with its lenders, showed
New Democracy nudging ahead of the main opposition, the leftist
Syriza party, for the first time in six months.
Thousands of demonstrators rallied outside parliament on
Sunday to protest the reforms debated in a fast-track, two-day
session. Samaras had to pass the law before a meeting of
eurozone finance ministers in Athens on Tuesday, which is
expected to review Greece's reform progress and set a timetable
for the disbursement of the next bailout funds.
In a heated parliamentary debate, government and opposition
locked horns over a clause in the 225-page bill that allows
Greece's bank bailout fund HFSF more flexibility and legal cover
to sell bank stakes it holds to private investors.
"Today, Samaras' government is pushing the Greek economy and
Greek people deeper into the grave," Syriza's leader Alexis
Tsipras said, before calling a censure motion against Finance
Minister Yannis Stournaras.
The motion was rejected, prompting Syriza lawmakers to exit
parliament and join the protests outside parliament.
Samaras accused Tsipras of trying to stonewall the debate
and thwart the country's bailout receipts.
"They wanted to make Greece ungovernable but we'll never
allow that," he told reporters after the vote.
Samaras now expects lenders to disburse the funds and start
talks soon on how to provide further debt relief for his
country, most likely in the form of a further extension of
maturities and a lowering of interest rates on its rescue loans.
Greece has already obtained about 218 billion euros out of
its 237-billion euro bailout, which started in 2010.
(Editing by Harry Papachristou, Deepa Babington and Eric Walsh)