* EU/IMF/ECB troika officials visit Athens Sunday
* Will check progress on bailout plan
* Minister plays down fears of public sector job losses
By George Georgiopoulos
ATHENS, March 2 Officials from the European
Union and the International Monetary Fund return to Athens on
Sunday to assess Greece's performance under a bailout plan as
the government plays down the prospect of public sector job
cuts.
The heads of the "troika" mission from the EU, IMF and the
European Central Bank will meet Finance Minister Yannis
Stournaras to review progress on privatisations, tax
administration reforms, bank recapitalisation and steps to
shrink the public sector.
International lenders unlocked aid in December after
Greece's coalition government adopted austerity measures to
bring the bailout plan back on track, with Athens aiming for a
primary budget surplus this year for the first time since 2002.
Greece's euro zone partners and the IMF have urged strict
adherence to the plan to shore up public finances, a line echoed
by the head of the Euro Working Group of senior officials who
prepare decisions of euro zone finance ministers.
"All that was agreed in the bailout plan must be
implemented. These reforms were agreed to make the Greek economy
stronger, flexible and more competitive," Euro Working Group
chief Thomas Wieser told Greek newspaper Realnews.
In its sixth year of recession, Greece has agreed to shrink
its public sector by 150,000 by 2015 to cut its wage bill,
mainly through attrition: hiring one new person for every 10 who
retire.
Athens wants to avoid public sector layoffs with
unemployment already at a record 27 percent and likely to rise
as the economy is projected to shrink 4.5 percent this year.
But the government must transfer 25,000 employees to a
so-called mobility scheme by the end of this year, where workers
will earn reduced pay for a year and may face layoffs if vacant
spots are not found in the broader public sector.
Finance Minister Stournaras played down talk of imminent job
cuts in comments to Sunday's To Vima newspaper: "The public
sector has shrunk by 75,000 people in the last one and a half
years, there will be no layoffs," he was quoted as saying.
Bank recapitalisation will be another topic on the agenda.
Bankers have asked for an extension to an end-April deadline to
wrap up a scheme to restore the solvency of the country's four
biggest lenders.
Inspectors will also review steps taken to address
shortcomings in tax collection and fighting tax evasion, and
privatisations.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)