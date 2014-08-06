ATHENS Aug 6 Greek lawmakers passed a bill on
Wednesday with a series of reforms to pave the way for the next,
one-billion-euros ($1.3-billion) tranche of loans under the
country's EU/IMF bailout.
The money will help it meet bond payments later this month
and precedes a major review of Athens' progress by the European
Union and International Monetary Fund in September.
Dozens of uniformed police and navy officers marched to
parliament in central Athens on Wednesday to protest against the
plan to merge public sector pension funds as lawmakers inside
debated the bill.
"Don't rob our pension funds!" a banner unfurled by the
protesters read.
The bill also allows more construction and business activity
along Greece's vast and mostly pristine Mediterranean coastline,
plans for which sparked outrage in the country, and includes a
proposal to supervise the funding of political parties.
Greece is forecast to return to marginal growth this year
after a six-year depression that has wiped out a quarter of its
output.
While it has enjoyed a turnaround in investor sentiment in
recent months, it is still dependent on aid from its lenders who
have staved off bankruptcy with two bailouts worth nearly 240
billion euros since 2010.
