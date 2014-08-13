ATHENS Aug 13 Euro zone countries have approved
the disbursement of a 1 billion euro tranche of aid to Greece
after it passed a series of reforms to qualify for the money,
the Greek government said on Wednesday.
The decision came after lawmakers passed a bill last week to
merge public sector pension funds and allow more construction
and business activity along Greece's long Mediterranean
coastline, plans for which sparked outrage in the country.
The bill also included a proposal to supervise the funding
of political parties.
The money - whose release was approved by the Euro Working
Group - will help Greece meet bond payments later this month and
precedes a major review of Athens' progress by the European
Union and International Monetary Fund in September.
Greece is forecast to return to marginal growth this year
after a six-year depression that has wiped out a quarter of its
output.
It has enjoyed a turnaround in investor sentiment in recent
months, but remains dependent on aid from its lenders who have
staved off bankruptcy with two bailouts worth nearly 240 billion
euros since 2010.
