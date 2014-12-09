(Adds PIX tag)
* Samaras backs former EU commissioner for presidency
* Government lacks support to win vote in parliament
* Presidency vote failure would trigger national election
* Anti-bailout leftists likely to win any snap polls
By Lefteris Papadimas and Renee Maltezou
ATHENS, Dec 9 Prime Minister Antonis Samaras
named his candidate on Tuesday for the Greek presidency under a
gamble that, if it fails, would force snap parliamentary
elections when anti-bailout leftists would probably come out on
top.
Samaras launched his do-or-die strategy late on Monday,
bringing forward by two months a vote in parliament to elect a
new head of state, even though he has yet to secure the required
support of 180 lawmakers.
While the presidency is largely ceremonial, the Greek
constitution demands that parliamentary elections be called if
lawmakers fail to approve the government's candidate for the
job. Financial markets took the uncertainty badly, with Greek
stocks and bonds tumbling on the plan to start voting for the
presidency on Dec. 17.
The stakes are high. Opinion polls show the radical leftist
Syriza party, which has promised to tear up Greece's EU/IMF aid
lifeline, would win if national elections were held now.
While Syriza might struggle to find coalition partners to
form an anti-bailout government, snap elections would still risk
plunging Greece into a new chapter of uncertainty just as it
puts the worst of its economic crisis behind it.
Samaras expressed optimism that the government's candidate,
which he named as former European Union environment commissioner
Stavros Dimas, would win the presidency.
If so, Samaras would clear a hurdle that has stood in the
way of his government for months. Samaras would then be free to
finalise contentious terms of an early exit from the bailout,
which is widely hated by Greeks due to its demands for
austerity, without fearing his own political demise.
"When the current parliament elects a president at the end
of the month the clouds will be gone and the country will be
ready to officially enter the post-bailout era," the
conservative premier said in a televised address.
The Athens stock index fell 10 percent in afternoon trade,
with bank shares down almost 14 percent on fears that failure to
elect a president would trigger a new bout of political
paralysis. Ten-year bond yields rose to 7.86 percent, extending
a level that prices Greece out of financing itself from bond
markets.
The Samaras gamble effectively forces independent and small
party lawmakers to back his plan for pulling Greece out of the
bailout programme or face the uncertainty of snap elections.
Both Samaras and Syriza leader Alexis Tsipras have been
fighting for weeks over a pool of nearly two dozen independents
as well as deputies from the small Democratic Left and
right-wing Independent Greeks parties whose eventual stance is
likely to decide the vote.
Syriza would get 29 percent and Samaras's New Democracy
party 24 percent if elections were held now, according to a
Pulse poll published on Monday. The poll was conducted between
Dec. 5 and 6.
SWALLOWING THE DONKEY
Deputy Prime Minister Evangelos Venizelos appealed for
support on the presidency so that the government could complete
the remaining year and a half of its term.
Venizelos, who leads the junior coalition PASOK party, used
a colourful Greek idiom to express his belief that the country
was pass the worst of its economic crisis which has slashed
living standards and driven unemployment to record highs.
"I am calling on and begging the Greek people and wise
political parties of the country: now that we have eaten the
donkey and almost all its tail and we only have a small part - a
difficult bit at the end - to offer their help so that we won't
get into a new adventure," he told Greek television.
The hastened vote allows Samaras to avoid voting in more
unpopular austerity cuts to meet the demands of EU/IMF lenders
until after the presidential vote hurdle is cleared.
Athens had refused to bow to their demands for new cuts in
next year's budget, which had held up a final bailout inspection
and plans to leave the aid programme by the end of the year.
Euro zone ministers said on Monday they favoured giving
Greece two more months to wrap up the bailout review - a boost
for the government since it gives Athens just enough time to
hold the presidential vote and national elections if needed,
before the bailout exit and terms of a precautionary credit line
in the post-bailout period are set.
The presidential vote will be held over three rounds,
starting on Dec. 17 and the following two expected on Dec. 23
and Dec. 29. The government is almost certain to fail the first
two rounds, when it needs the support of 200 lawmakers to secure
victory for its candidate.
It has the best shot of winning at the third vote, when it
needs the backing of 180 lawmakers.
(Writing by Deepa Babington; editing by David Stamp)