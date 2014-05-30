WASHINGTON May 30 Greece is set to receive $4.64 billion from the International Monetary Fund after the institution's board on Friday signed off on the latest review of Greece's rescue package.

The disbursement comes after the IMF and Greece's European lenders finished their review of Greece's progress under its 173 billion euro ($236 billion) bailout in March, ending six months of protracted negotiations. Greece last got an IMF aid disbursement in July 2013, of $2.3 billion.

The IMF has so far lent Greece about $15.8 billion under a four-year program, meant to help Athens recover from a sovereign debt crisis, rebuild its economy and return to markets. ($1 = 0.7328 Euros) (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by James Dalgleish)