ATHENS Dec 9 Former European Union environment
commissioner Stavros Dimas has been chosen as the Greek
government's candidate for president, Prime Minister Antonis
Samaras announced on Tuesday.
In surprise move, the government on Monday moved forward the
start of the presidential vote by two months to next week,
risking early elections if he fails to secure a supermajority in
parliament to back Dimas's candidature.
"When the current parliament elects a president at the end
of the month the clouds will be gone and the country will be
ready to officially enter the post-bailout era," Samaras said in
a televised address.
