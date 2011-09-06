* Greece floated idea of faster bailout payments - source

* Press report says this to cover worse than expected deficit

* Greek finance ministry official denies report (Adds finance minister comments)

By Ingrid Melander and Angeliki Koutantou

ATHENS, Sept 6 Greece has floated the idea of speeding up payments under a second international bailout although it has made no formal request and any such change would be unlikely, an official close to EU and IMF negotiators told Reuters on Tuesday.

Any such demand to cover a higher-than-expected deficit would further complicate talks between Greece and its international lenders, already fraught due to the country's repeated fiscal slippages and reform delays.

The daily Kathimerini newspaper reported earlier that Greece was expected to ask euro zone partners to pay out all the bailout funds by the end of 2013 rather than until 2014, without giving any sources.

But the official close to the EU/IMF inspectors, speaking on condition of anonymity, said: "They tested this idea without making a formal proposal. I don't think that this will fly."

The Greek Finance Ministry declined to comment but a ministry official, who also asked not to be identified, dismissed the newspaper report.

"This is not true, it would be absurd," he told Reuters without elaborating.

Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos told reporters late on Tuesday that Greece would speed up delayed privatisations and structural reforms, key to obtaining an 8 billion euro tranche of aid from a first, 110 billion euro EU/IMF bailout secured in May 2010.

"We are in the middle of a peculiar war - if we lose, we lose everything," he said. "If we don't complete structural reforms, if we don't change the way the state and the economy work, we will be stuck."

HURDLES AHEAD

EU leaders agreed in July to extend Greece a second, 109-billion euro rescue running through to 2014. The deal requires parliamentary approval in all euro zone countries and private sector participation which is still being hammered out.

Germany and others have said it is vital that the bailout and other measures are passed quickly by parliaments, but there have been signs of problems, including a row over the provision of collateral for Greece's additional loans.

Greece must meet stringent fiscal and privatisation targets to get the cash. But the country stands to miss a deficit target of 7.6 percent of GDP for this year, partly due to a deeper than expected recession and partly because it has been slow to reform its uncompetitive economy.

The government has fallen behind in adopting measures agreed with its lenders, such as privatisations. To get the next aid tranche, it must show 1.7 billion euros from state sell-offs by the end of September but little has been done.

Venizelos vowed on Tuesday to speed up the process, saying key assets slated for sale would be transferred to the privatisation agency by Wednesday, and that state organisations would merge or shut down within weeks.

He also pledged to immediately enforce the "labour reserve", a mechanism that would allow the eventual dismissal of civil servants who currently enjoy jobs for life, a key EU/IMF demand.

"We fly the banner of structural reforms to send a message to Greek citizens, to markets and our partners. The message is clear: decisiveness and total commitment," Venizelos said. (Additional reporting by Harry Papachristou and Renee Maltezou; Writing by Dina Kyriakidou)