(Changes day in fifth paragraph to Saturday from Friday and in
ninth paragraph to Friday from Saturday)
* Socialist leader says recession deeper than projected in
2012
* Wants fiscal adjustment period to be stretched to 3 years
* Opinion poll shows Greeks split on sticking with bailout
By George Georgiopoulos
ATHENS, July 7 Greek socialist leader Evangelos
Venizelos warned that the country's recession would be deeper
than projected this year, and called for extending the
deficit-cutting plan to three years, at a meeting with
inspectors from the EU, European Central Bank (ECB) and IMF.
The socialists are one of the three parties comprising
Greece's new coalition government that emerged after a June 17
vote, keen to soften the punishing terms of a bailout that is
keeping the debt-laden country afloat while driving it deeper
into recession.
Athens, due to run out of cash in weeks without support from
the troika of the EU, International Monetary Fund and ECB, has
fallen behind agreed targets partly due to a two-month political
limbo of repeat elections.
The troika's inspectors are on a fact-finding mission in
Athens, reviewing Greece's faltering progress on fiscal
adjustment and reforms under a 130 billion euro ($162.6 billion)
bailout deal.
"Mr. Venizelos insisted on the need to agree on a new,
updated medium-term fiscal strategy programme," a statement from
his office said on Saturday.
"He raised the issue of revising the bailout in line with
the procedures foreseen in it and extending the time period of
the fiscal adjustment to three years," the statement said.
SET TO CONTRACT
The meeting with Venizelos lasted a little more than an
hour. The inspectors have already met with Prime Minister
Antonis Samaras and will meet Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras
on Sunday.
With Greece's economy set to contract by more than 5 percent
in 2012, its fifth straight year of recession, and with almost
one in four Greek workers jobless, the government says the
austerity has become intolerable.
On Friday, in his first policy speech since taking office,
Samaras said his aim was not to demand a change of the goals set
in the 130 billion euro bailout deal, but in the austerity
policies imposed to meet them.
A Metron Analysis opinion poll published by weekly newspaper
Ependytis on Saturday showed Greeks are equally split on whether
the country should stick to the agreed bailout terms or ditch
them.
The poll showed 48 percent were in favour of sticking with
the bailout and efforts to improve it, while another 48 percent
believed it should be renounced for having failed.
A 55 percent majority thinks Greece will avoid bankruptcy
versus 40 percent who believes it will not. A 56 percent
majority see the euro zone withstanding the crisis while 39
percent expect the single currency bloc to eventually dissolve.
Asked to comment on the viability of the new coalition
government, 48 percent felt the country would be soon led to new
elections, while 46 percent expected the government to stay in
power for at least one to two years.
(Editing by David Holmes)