LONDON, June 29 Hard currency bonds from Bulgaria and Romania fell by 1-2 cents on Monday and debt insurance costs inched higher as a default by Greece, with close trade and banking links to the Balkans, appeared inevitable.

Greece has less than 48 hours to pay back 1.6 billion euros ($1.77 billion) of International Monetary Fund loans, and a default would set in train events that could lead to the country's exit from the euro currency bloc.

Greek banks have big geographic spread across the Balkans, with Alpha Bank for instance controlling lenders in Romania, Bulgaria, Serbia, Albania and Macedonia. Eurobank Ergasias and Piraeus Bank are both in Romania and Bulgaria and the former is also in Serbia.

Bulgaria's 2024 euro-denominated issue fell 2.5 cents according to Tradeweb data, a 10-month low while Romania's 1.2 billion-euro 2024 bond lost 1.2 cent .

Serbia's $1.5 billion 2020 issue and Croatia's 2022 1.2 billion-euro bond also fell 1 cent .

Yield spreads for Romanian and Serbian dollar debt relative to U.S. Treasuries widened by around 14 basis points on the day .

"It's regional contagion today... the more you are exposed to Greece the worse you are getting hit," said Regis Chatellier, credit strategist at Societe Generale.

The countries' credit default swaps, used to insure against default or restructuring, have been elevated all year, as the Greek crisis has deepened, this graphic based on Markit data shows: link.reuters.com/zur94w

Analysts say Bulgaria looks most vulnerable, partly because its banking sector is relatively fragile, while Greek banks' claims on Bulgaria stood at 18.9 percent of annual economic output by the end of 2014, the highest in the region.

But Bulgaria as well as the other Balkans are clearly much less vulnerable to any fallout from a Greek banking collapse than some years ago and that will cap market losses: link.reuters.com/nuh64w

However, Greek banks still control the biggest lenders across south-east Europe and the worry is that if they go bankrupt, their overseas subsidiaries would suffer a domino effect.

That in turn would hit the finances of governments which might have to bail them out, ratings agency S&P has warned .

"We recommend remaining very cautious in the central European periphery, buying protection in Bulgaria -- any withdrawal of deposits there, with subsequent euro or dollar purchases, would lead to an automatic drop in both the monetary base and (central bank) reserves," Commerzbank told clients. (Graphics by Vincent Flasseur; Editing by Toby Chopra)