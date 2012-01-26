ATHENS Jan 26 Greece's securities regulator extended a short-selling ban on the Athens stock exchange for six months to July 25.

This is the third time Greece's Capital Market Commission extended the ban since Aug. 9, when it introduced the measure to try to stop a stock market crash accelerated by the country's debt crisis.

However, the ban did not prevent Greek stocks from falling further and hitting a 19-year low earlier this month. Banks have been particularly affected, on fears that their capital will be depleted in a planned Greek debt restructuring.

A source close to the regulator had told Reuters on Wednesday that the ban would be extended by between two and six months.

"The Capital Market Commission may reconsider its position sooner (before July 25), in cooperation with the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) and the supervisory authorities of France, Italy, Spain, Ireland and Belgium," the regulator said in a statement. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou; Editing by David Holmes)