ATHENS, July 2 Greece's Emporiki Bank confirmed
on Monday that it was in talks with other Greek lenders, as
France's Credit Argicole tries to sell all or part of
its struggling Greek unit.
"Emporiki confirms that it has engaged in discussions with
Greek banking organisations and the competent regulatory
authorities," the bank said in a statement. "The preliminary
discussions are not yet at a stage where a decision can be
taken."
The statement came after National Bank, Greece's
biggest lender, said it was in talks with Credit Agricole over a
strategic alliance regarding Emporiki.
