ATHENS Oct 8 Shares in Greek lenders National Bank and Eurobank were surging in Athens on Monday after the first offered on Friday to buy out the latter in an all-share deal.

National shares were up 16 percent to 2.43 euros ($3.17) at the start of trading. Eurobank shares rose as much as 16 percent to trade 11 percent higher at 0736 GMT to 1.30 euros. ($1 = 0.7657 euros) (Reporting by Harry Papachristou)