ATHENS Nov 29 Greece's bank deposit
outflows reached 13-14 billion euros in the September-October
period, the country's central bank chief said on Tuesday, an
annual jump of about 17 percent in October.
"In September and October, two very bad months due to
political uncertainty, we had a loss of 13-14 billion euros,"
Bank of Greece Governor George Provopoulos told a parliamentary
committee.
"This is a very big amount," he said, adding that bank
deposit outflows continued in the first 10 days of November.
October bank deposit outflows jumped about 4.6 percent
month-on-month. Based on the governor's estimates the
outstanding net deposit outflows stood at 174.6 billion last
month.
Deposits in September dropped to 183.2 billion euros from
188.7 billion euros in August, or by 2.9 percent, the Bank of
Greece said. It has not yet released data for October.
A shrinking deposit base, in part caused by capital flight,
has added to the strains of Greek banks, which have become
reliant on European Central Bank funding for their liquidity
needs as access to wholesale funding remains shut on sovereign
debt fears.
Deposit outflows from Greek accounts have been exacerbated
in the past two months by uncertainty over a euro zone bailout
for Greece, and wrangling over a new coalition government.
Deposits have shrunk by 26.4 billion euros, or 12.6 percent,
since the beginning of 2011. They are down by 49.8 billion euros
or 21.3 percent since January 2010 when Greece's debt crisis
began.
Provopoulos also said Greece's economy, now in its fourth
year of recession, is likely to shrink by more than 5.5 percent
in 2011, reiterating the central bank's interim monetary report.
"What is more likely is that it (the contraction) will be
higher, possibly at 5.8 percent, closer to 6 than 5.5 percent,"
Provopoulos said.
