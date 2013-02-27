FRANKFURT Feb 27 Consumers and firms' deposits in banks in Cyprus and Italy fell in January, European Central Bank data showed on Wednesday, increasing concerns about the health of the banking system in those countries.

The ECB managed to calm financial markets by announcing a new government bond purchase plan in September, which has since brought down sovereign bond spreads for countries such as Italy and Spain.

This also stemmed deposit flight, and private-sector deposits have remained largely stable in most peripheral euro zone countries. They fell, however, by about 2 percent in both Italy and Cyprus in January.

Private-sector deposits in Cypriot banks fell just over 2 percent in January and stood at 47.4 billion euros at the end of the month as the country moving toward a bailout by its European partners.

Cyprus sought aid from the EU and the IMF last June, after a Greek sovereign debt restructuring saddled Cypriot banks with losses. It is expected to need up to 17 billion euros in aid - about the size of its entire economy.

Euro zone officials say momentum has built in recent days behind the idea of "bailing-in" Cypriot bank shareholders and depositors, although the specifics of how such an operation would be carried out have not been pinned down.

Consequently, February data, released next month may show flight accelerating.

Private-sector deposits at Italian banks fell by 2 percent to 1.466 trillion euros in January after a strong increase rise in December.

Deposits in other countries at the sharp end of the euro zone crisis were little changed.

Greek bank deposits remained largely unchanged at 167.7 billion euros. They have been relatively stable since June elections eased fears the country might drop out of the currency bloc, but are still almost one third below their December 2009 peak.

In Ireland they increased slightly to 197.5 billion euros while they were down in Portugal 1 percent to 208.8 billion. Spanish banks recorded a 0.1 percent decrease to 1.520 trillion at end-December.

Monthly fluctuations in the figures are common, though sharp consecutive drops in countries with stable banking systems are unusual.

The data, which are for all currencies combined, are not seasonally adjusted and differ slightly from national central bank figures. They exclude deposits from central government and banks. (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen)