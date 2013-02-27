FRANKFURT Feb 27 Consumers and firms' deposits
in banks in Cyprus and Italy fell in January, European Central
Bank data showed on Wednesday, increasing concerns about the
health of the banking system in those countries.
The ECB managed to calm financial markets by announcing a
new government bond purchase plan in September, which has since
brought down sovereign bond spreads for countries such as Italy
and Spain.
This also stemmed deposit flight, and private-sector
deposits have remained largely stable in most peripheral euro
zone countries. They fell, however, by about 2 percent in both
Italy and Cyprus in January.
Private-sector deposits in Cypriot banks fell just over 2
percent in January and stood at 47.4 billion euros at the end of
the month as the country moving toward a bailout by its European
partners.
Cyprus sought aid from the EU and the IMF last June, after a
Greek sovereign debt restructuring saddled Cypriot banks with
losses. It is expected to need up to 17 billion euros in aid -
about the size of its entire economy.
Euro zone officials say momentum has built in recent days
behind the idea of "bailing-in" Cypriot bank shareholders and
depositors, although the specifics of how such an operation
would be carried out have not been pinned down.
Consequently, February data, released next month may show
flight accelerating.
Private-sector deposits at Italian banks fell by 2 percent
to 1.466 trillion euros in January after a strong increase rise
in December.
Deposits in other countries at the sharp end of the euro
zone crisis were little changed.
Greek bank deposits remained largely unchanged at 167.7
billion euros. They have been relatively stable since June
elections eased fears the country might drop out of the currency
bloc, but are still almost one third below their December 2009
peak.
In Ireland they increased slightly to 197.5 billion euros
while they were down in Portugal 1 percent to 208.8 billion.
Spanish banks recorded a 0.1 percent decrease to 1.520 trillion
at end-December.
Monthly fluctuations in the figures are common, though sharp
consecutive drops in countries with stable banking systems are
unusual.
The data, which are for all currencies combined, are not
seasonally adjusted and differ slightly from national central
bank figures. They exclude deposits from central government and
banks.
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen)