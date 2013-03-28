FRANKFURT, March 28 Consumers and companies
withdrew deposits from Cypriot banks in February, European
Central Bank data showed on Thursday, as the country's financial
system slipped deeper into trouble.
Cyprus on Monday managed to avert a default by sealing a
last-minute deal with international lenders, agreeing to close
its second-largest bank and inflict heavy losses on uninsured
depositors in return for a 10-billion-euro bailout.
In February, as Germany and some other countries began to
push for bank depositors to bear part of the bailout,
private-sector, deposits in Cypriot banks fell by 2.2 percent to
46.4 billion euros ($59.30 billion), having fallen at a similar
pace in January.
Greece on the other hand, recorded a 2-percent increase in
private sector deposits to 171.0 billion euros, while deposits
in Italian banks also rose, up 1.3 percent at 1.5 trillion
euros.
Monthly fluctuations in the figures are common, though sharp
consecutive drops in countries with stable banking systems are
unusual.
The data, which are for all currencies combined, are not
seasonally adjusted and differ slightly from national central
bank figures. They exclude deposits from central government and
banks.
($1 = 0.7824 euros)
