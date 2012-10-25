FRANKFURT Oct 25 Consumers and firms put money back into Spanish and Greek banks in September, European Central Bank data showed, ending a run of declines driven by concerns about both countries' finances.

Private-sector deposits at Spanish banks rose to 1.505 trillion euros at end-September from 1.492 trillion euros a month earlier, reversing the August fall.

Greek bank deposits rose to 160.1 billion euros from 158.7 billion. They have been relatively stable since June elections eased the fears the country might drop out of the currency bloc, but are still about one third below their December 2009 peak.

Deposits in other countries at the sharp end of the euro zone crisis were little changed.

In Ireland they were close to flat while in Portugal they fell less than 1 percent. Deposits rose in Italy to 1.467 trillion euros from 1.437 trillion in August.

Monthly fluctuations in the figures are common, though sharp consecutive drops in countries with stable banking systems are unusual.

The data, which are for all currencies combined, are not seasonally adjusted and differ slightly from national central bank figures. They exclude deposits from central government and financial institutions. (Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by John Stonestreet)