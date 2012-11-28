FRANKFURT Nov 28 Consumers and firms took money
out of Italian banks in October, European Central Bank data
showed, after deposits there rose in the previous month,
indicating that concerns about the country's finances have not
gone away completely.
The ECB managed to calm financial markets by announcing a
new government bond purchase plan in September, which has since
brought down sovereign bond spreads for countries such as Italy
and Spain.
Private-sector deposits at Italian banks fell by 26.4
billion euros to 1.441 trillion euros in October, marking its
third largest monthly drop in the currency bloc's history and
reversing a 30.6 billion euro rise in September.
Spanish banks recorded only a slight drop of 0.8 billion
euros to 1.504 trillion euros at end-October.
Greek bank deposits rose by 0.8 billion euros to 161 billion
euros. They have been relatively stable since June elections
eased the fears the country might drop out of the currency bloc,
but are still about one third below their December 2009 peak.
Deposits in other countries at the sharp end of the euro
zone crisis were little changed.
In Ireland they increased marginally while in Portugal they
fell less than 0.5 percent.
Monthly fluctuations in the figures are common, though sharp
consecutive drops in countries with stable banking systems are
unusual.
The data, which are for all currencies combined, are not
seasonally adjusted and differ slightly from national central
bank figures. They exclude deposits from central government and
financial institutions.
(Reporting by Eva Kuehnen; Additional Reporting by Ludwig
Burger; Editing by Toby Chopra)