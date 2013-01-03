FRANKFURT Jan 3 Consumers and firms' deposits
in banks in troubled euro zone member states remained mainly
stable in November, European Central Bank data showed,
indicating that worst fears of bank collapses or even a euro
zone exit are receding.
The ECB managed to calm financial markets by announcing a
new government bond purchase plan in September, which has since
brought down sovereign bond spreads for countries such as Italy
and Spain.
Private-sector deposits at Italian banks rose by 0.1 percent
to 1.443 trillion euros in November after falling almost 2
percent in October. Spanish banks recorded a 0.8 percent
increase to 1.516 trillion at end-November.
Greek bank deposits rose by 408 million euros to 161.4
billion euros. They have been relatively stable since June
elections eased fears the country might drop out of the currency
bloc, but are still about one third below their December 2009
peak.
Deposits in other countries at the sharp end of the euro
zone crisis were little changed.
In Ireland they decreased 0.7 percent to 199.1 billion euros
while in Portugal they rose marginally.
Monthly fluctuations in the figures are common, though sharp
consecutive drops in countries with stable banking systems are
unusual.
The data, which are for all currencies combined, are not
seasonally adjusted and differ slightly from national central
bank figures. They exclude deposits from central government and
banks.
