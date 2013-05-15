ATHENS May 15 Greece has appointed a former UBS executive as chairman of its bank bailout fund, the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF), the country's finance ministry said on Wednesday.

Funded with 50 billion euros ($64 billion) from the country's European Union/International Monetary Fund bailout package, the HFSF was set up to recapitalise Greece's four big banks and cover the cost of winding down others deemed non-viable.

Christos Sklavounis will take over from Paul Koster, the Dutchman who stepped down earlier this year. The ministry did not provide further details.

Greece's four big lenders - National Bank, Piraeus , Alpha and Eurobank - incurred heavy losses from a sovereign debt swap and impaired loans, and need 27.5 billion euros to restore their capital adequacy.

Most of the capital will be provided by the HFSF in exchange for new shares. ($1 = 0.7775 euros)