ATHENS Nov 11 Small Greek lender Attica Bank said on Wednesday it plans to issue new shares to raise up to 750 million euros ($805 million) to plug a capital shortfall identified in a stress test conducted by the country's central bank.

The bank said engineers pension fund TSMEDE, its main shareholder, had informed management it intends to support the recapitalisation. The fund owns 50.67 percent of the bank.

Attica said it plans to complete the share offering, with preemptive rights for current shareholders, before the end of this year.

($1 = 0.9314 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Susan Fenton)