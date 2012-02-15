ATHENS Feb 15 Greece's four largest banks have agreed to satisfy Finland's demand for collateral as a condition for participating in a new bailout for Athens, two senior banking sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

"National Bank, Alpha, Eurobank, Piraeus will provide collateral of 880 million euros in the form of cash and high-rated assets for Finland to satisfy its demand for participation in the new bailout," said a senior banker from one of the banks involved.

A senior banker from another bank that will participate also confirmed that the four banks would provide collateral.

All four banks declined to comment.

The sources said the banks would put up collateral to avoid the Greek state having to do so, since that could raise questions of preferential treatment for some countries funding the new bailout. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)