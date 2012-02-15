(Adds details, background)
* Greek banks to stump up collateral
* NBG, Alpha, Eurobank, Piraeus to provide 880 mln euro
guarantee
* Avoids issue of preferential treatment for Greek state
By George Georgiopoulos
ATHENS, Feb 15 Greece's four largest banks
have agreed to satisfy Finland's demand for collateral as a
condition for participating in a new bailout for Athens, two
senior banking sources told Reuters on Wednesday.
National Bank, Alpha, Eurobank
and Piraeus will provide collateral worth 880 million
euros in the form of cash and "highly-rated assets", a senior
banker at one of the banks involved said.
A senior banker from a second participating bank confirmed
the details. All four banks declined to comment.
"The banks will provide the guarantee for Greece. The
guarantee will be put up as collateral to a trustee. It will
most likely be in the form of cash or cash equivalents to cover
a percentage of Finland's exposure," the second banker said.
A Finnish official also confirmed the Greek lenders will put
up 880 million euros worth of bonds, which would be sold and
proceeds placed into an escrow account.
"In essence it will work as a CDS (credit default swap),"
the second banker said.
The sources said the banks would put up collateral to avoid
the Greek state having to do so, since that could raise
questions of preferential treatment for some countries funding
the new rescue package.
"There must be no umbilical cord linking the Greek state to
the collateral," one of the bankers said.
Greece is rushing to secure a 130-billion-euro EU/IMF
bailout in a desperate bid to avert default, which could come as
early as next month when Athens faces bond redemptions worth
14.5 billion euros.
Finland has sought guarantees for its participation in the
rescue package, a demand driven largely by the Social Democratic
Party, the country's second-biggest.
Finland's share in the 130 billion euro package would be 2.2
billion euros.
Finland is led by pro-euro Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen of
the conservative National Coalition Party. The coalition
government, however, includes left-leaning parties such as the
Social Democrats who are slightly more critical of EU bailouts.
The rise of the eurosceptic Finns Party in last year's
general elections has also put pressure on politicians to take a
strict stance on conditionality.
(Additional reporting by Ristsuko Ando in Helsinki; Editing by
Deepa Babington and Catherine Evans)