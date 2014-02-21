ATHENS Feb 21 Greece's four big banks are expected to need a total of about 5 billion euros ($6.9 billion) in extra capital, based on a second stress test by the central bank, two senior banking sources told Reuters on Friday.

The estimate, based on figures given by the Bank of Greece to each of the four banks, is subject to approval by the country's international lenders overseeing its bailout.

"The estimate for the total capital need is about 5 billion euros," a senior banker told Reuters, declining to be named. The source did not say what individual banks would require.

The Bank of Greece has conducted a second health check on the country's top four banks - National Bank, Alpha Bank, Piraeus Bank and Eurobank - to assess whether last summer's 28 billion euro recapitalisation has left them capable of absorbing future shocks as bad loans keep rising. ($1 = 0.7293 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by David Holmes)