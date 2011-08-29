ATHENS Aug 29 The merger between Greece's second and third largest lenders Eurobank EFGr.AT and Alpha Bank (ACBr.AT) is key to changing the country's battered banking system, central bank chief George Provopoulos said on Monday. "Today's decision on the Alpha-EFG Eurobank merger for the creation of a big and strong bank is the first pivotal step in changing the Greek banking map," Provopoulos said in a statement.

"As I have repeatedly said, this kind of strategic moves help boost the banking system's competitiveness and financial stability significantly," he said. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Writing by Ingrid Melander)