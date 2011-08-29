EU mergers and takeovers (Feb 6)
BRUSSELS, Feb 6 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
ATHENS Aug 29 The merger between Greece's second and third largest lenders Eurobank EFGr.AT and Alpha Bank (ACBr.AT) is key to changing the country's battered banking system, central bank chief George Provopoulos said on Monday. "Today's decision on the Alpha-EFG Eurobank merger for the creation of a big and strong bank is the first pivotal step in changing the Greek banking map," Provopoulos said in a statement.
"As I have repeatedly said, this kind of strategic moves help boost the banking system's competitiveness and financial stability significantly," he said. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Writing by Ingrid Melander)
BRUSSELS, Feb 6 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Feb 6 Activist hedge fund manager Mick McGuire nominated four directors to serve on the board of Buffalo Wild Wings Inc, officially launching a proxy fight against the U.S. restaurant chain.
LONDON, Feb 6 Ithaca investor Artemis Investment Management said Delek's $524 million offer for the stake in the North Sea oil producer it does not already own was "disappointing", the second large investor to voice concern about the deal.