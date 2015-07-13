ATHENS, July 13 Greece will extend a bank holiday that has been in effect since June 29 for two more days, two bankers told Reuters on Monday after a meeting with the country's deputy finance minister.

"The aim is to reopen branches on Thursday," one of the bankers said, declining to be named.

Greek authorities will reassess the situation on Wednesday.

Earlier on Monday, a finance ministry official told Reuters the bank holiday would be extended, without specifying for how long.

Greece imposed capital controls, rationing cash to a daily withdrawal limit of 60 euros from automatic teller machines after a wave of withdrawals threatened to overwhelm the system.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)