ATHENS Nov 28 Greek bank deposits dropped slightly in October after rising in the previous seven months, central bank data showed on Friday.

Business and household deposits dropped 0.15 percent month-on-month to 164.5 billion euros (205 billion US dollar) from 164.7 billion euros in September, the Bank of Greece said.

(1 US dollar = 0.8042 euro) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Renee Maltezou)