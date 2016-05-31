BRIEF-Heartland Advisors reports 7 pct passive stake in CPI Aerostructures
* Heartland Advisors Inc reports 7 pct passive stake in CPI Aerostructures Inc As of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kldXIx) Further company coverage:
ATHENS May 31 Greek bank deposits fell slightly in April for the fourth month in a row, data released by the country's central bank showed on Tuesday.
Business and household deposits decreased by 43 million euros, or 0.04 percent month-on-month to 121.43 billion euros ($135.5 billion), their lowest level since July 2003. They had declined to 121.47 billion euros in March.
Greek banks have seen only a trickle of deposit inflows nine months after the country clinched a third international bailout to stay in the euro zone. They remain hooked on central bank borrowing to plug their funding gap.
Greece's banking sector saw a 42 billion euro deposit outflow from December to July last year. Capital controls imposed on June 28 helped contain the flight and sharply increased banks' dependence on emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) from the Bank of Greece. ($1 = 0.8965 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
* Heartland Advisors Inc reports 7 pct passive stake in CPI Aerostructures Inc As of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kldXIx) Further company coverage:
LONDON, Feb 2 (IFR) - The uncertain pace of inflation in the world's leading economies is causing concern in the fixed-income market, where some specialists feel investors are not properly positioned against the risk posed by rising prices.
* First Guaranty Bancshares Inc- qtrly net interest income $12.19 million versus $12.03 million Source text (http://bit.ly/2ku4d17) Further company coverage: