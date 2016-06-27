BRIEF-CME Group CEO on CNBC - Some parts of Dodd-Frank don't need to be changed
* CME Group CEO Terry Duffy on CNBC - Some parts of Dodd-Frank don't need to be changed
ATHENS, June 27 Greek bank deposits rose slightly in May, pausing a four-month decline, data released by the country's central bank showed on Monday.
Business and household deposits rose by 278 million euros, or 0.2 percent month-on-month to 121.7 billion euros ($134.2 billion), their lowest level since July 2003. They had declined to 121.43 billion euros in April.
Greek banks have seen only a trickle of deposit inflows 10 months after the country clinched a third international bailout to stay in the euro zone. They remain dependent on central bank borrowing to plug their funding gap.
Greece's banking sector saw a 42 billion euro deposit outflow from December to July last year. Capital controls imposed on June 28 helped contain the flight but sharply increased banks' dependence on emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) from the Bank of Greece. ($1 = 0.9068 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
LAGOS, Feb 2 Share dealing on Nigeria's bourse dropped 40 percent to 1.15 trillion naira ($3.8 billion) in 2016, the stock exchange said on Thursday, as foreign investors unnerved by the country's illiquid currency markets sold equities.
* HEARTLAND ADVISORS INC REPORTS 5.4 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN NORTHWEST PIPE CO AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2kXS7en) Further company coverage: