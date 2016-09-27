ATHENS, Sept 27 Greek bank deposits rose in
August after a drop in the previous month but remain at levels
last seen 13 years ago, keeping banks hooked on central bank
funding, data released by the country's central bank showed on
Tuesday.
Business and household deposits rose by 1.32 billion euros,
or 1.07 percent month-on-month to 123.89 billion euros ($139.3
billion), their lowest level since November 2003. They had
dropped by 160 million euros to 122.58 billion in July.
Greek banks have seen only a trickle of deposit inflows a
year after the country clinched a third international bailout to
stay in the euro zone. They remain dependent on central bank
borrowing to plug their funding gap.
The gap between outstanding loans and deposits, coupled with
a sluggish deposit recovery, has forced Greek lenders to become
dependent on borrowing from the European Central Bank and the
Bank of Greece to plug their funding holes.
Greece's banking sector saw a 42 billion euro deposit
outflow from December to July last year. Capital controls
imposed on June 28 last year helped contain the flight but
sharply increased banks' dependence on emergency liquidity
assistance (ELA) from the Bank of Greece.
The government further eased capital restrictions in June
after making headway on bailout-mandated reforms and improved
confidence in its banking system.
As part of the relaxation of controls, "mattress" cash that
are returned to banks are not be subject to the restrictions,
meaning amounts deposited can be fully withdrawn.
Banks are offering higher interest rates to attract back
billions of euros that savers pulled out in cash last year,
paying up to half a percentage point above what existing tiome
deposits earn.
(1 US dollar = 0.8897 euro)
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)