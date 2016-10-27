ATHENS Oct 27 Greek bank deposits dropped in
September after a rise in the previous month, remaining at
levels last seen 13 years ago and keeping banks hooked on
central bank funding, data released by the country's central
bank showed on Thursday.
Business and household deposits fell by 423 million euros,
or 0.34 percent month-on-month to 123.47 billion euros ($134.63
billion), their lowest since November 2003. They had risen by
1.32 billion euros to 123.89 billion in August.
Property owners had to pay the first instalment of a real
estate tax in September.
Greek banks have seen only a trickle of deposit inflows in
more than a year after the country clinched a third bailout to
stay in the euro zone. They remain dependent on central bank
borrowing to plug their funding gap.
The gap between outstanding loans and deposits has forced
Greek lenders to rely on borrowing from the European Central
Bank and the Bank of Greece to plug their funding holes.
Greece's banking sector saw a 42 billion euro deposit
outflow from December to July last year. Capital controls
imposed on June 28 last year helped contain the flight but
sharply increased banks' dependence on emergency liquidity
assistance (ELA) from the Bank of Greece.
The government eased capital restrictions in June this year
after making headway on bailout-mandated reforms and improved
confidence in the banking system.
As part of the relaxation of controls, "mattress" cash that
are returned to banks are not subject to the restrictions,
meaning amounts deposited can be fully withdrawn.
Banks are offering higher interest rates to attract back
billions of euros that savers pulled out in cash last year,
paying up to half a percentage point above what existing time
deposits earn.
($1 = 0.9171 euros)
(Reporting By George Georgiopoulos)