ATHENS, March 27 Greek private sector bank
deposits declined in February for the third month in a row,
central bank data showed on Monday, as worries over the
country's drawn out bailout review led to withdrawals.
Business and household deposits fell to 119.07 billion euros
($129.35 billion), their lowest level since October 2001, from
119.75 billion in January.
Greek banks have seen small deposit inflows in more than a
year after the country clinched a third bailout to stay in the
euro zone. They remain dependent on central bank borrowing to
plug their funding gaps.
