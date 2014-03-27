BRIEF-Moody's says demonetization in India adds to short-term adjustment pressure on NBFC's
* Moody's: demonetization adds to short-term adjustment pressure on India's non-bank finance companies, but will not derail their growing franchise
ATHENS, March 27 Greek bank deposits dropped in February for a second month in a row to their lowest level since October, central bank data showed on Thursday.
Businesses and household deposits dropped to 160.5 billion euros ($221.3 billion) from 161 billion in January, the Bank of Greece said. The fall was mainly due to a drop of deposits by businesses, the data showed. ($1 = 0.7254 Euros) (Reporting by Harry Papachristou)
* Moody's: demonetization adds to short-term adjustment pressure on India's non-bank finance companies, but will not derail their growing franchise
WASHINGTON, March 20 Congressional Republicans recrafted their Obamacare replacement bill on Monday in hopes of satisfying critics as U.S. President Donald Trump prepared to promote his first major legislative initiative on Capitol Hill.
TOKYO, March 21 Japan's Ministry of Finance is considering shortening the period between the auction and the issuance of some Japanese Government Bonds, sources with knowledge of the matter said, a move that is expected to reduce risk for bond brokers.