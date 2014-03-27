ATHENS, March 27 Greek bank deposits dropped in February for a second month in a row to their lowest level since October, central bank data showed on Thursday.

Businesses and household deposits dropped to 160.5 billion euros ($221.3 billion) from 161 billion in January, the Bank of Greece said. The fall was mainly due to a drop of deposits by businesses, the data showed. ($1 = 0.7254 Euros) (Reporting by Harry Papachristou)