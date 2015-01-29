Russian police detain opposition leader Navalny at Moscow protest
MOSCOW, March 26 Russian police detained opposition leader Alexei Navalny in central Moscow on Sunday at a rally which Navalny had called to protest against corruption.
ATHENS Jan 29 Greek bank deposits dropped in December, central bank data showed on Thursday, as savers stepped up withdrawals ahead of an election in January, worried over the prospect of a standoff with the country's international creditors.
Business and household deposits dropped 2.4 percent month-on-month to 160.3 billion euros ($181 billion) from 164.3 billion euros in November, falling for a third month in a row, Bank of Greece data showed. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
LONDON, March 26 Anglo-South African financial services firm Old Mutual said it has sold a 25 percent stake in its U.S. fund management arm to China's HNA for $446 million, as part of its plan to split itself into four companies.