ATHENS Oct 9 The European Banking Authority
(EBA) has asked Greece to adjust a recent law that allows its
banks to boost their capital base by converting deferred tax
assets into tax credits, Greek newspaper Kathimerini said on
Thursday.
The measure, which was voted into law last month, is seen
saving banks around 2.5 billion euros ($3.2 billion) in core
capital over 2015-16 and comes ahead of the EBA and European
Central Bank's stress tests in October.
The paper said the EBA has asked Athens to amend the law so
that in the event of a bank which calls on its tax credits as
capital fails to produce profits in the future, the government
owing a tax refund must provide it in cash instead of the
government bonds envisaged under the law as it currently stands.
Under the legislation, banks can amortise their deferred tax
credits (DTC) over 30 years via their future profits. If they
fail to do so the state must issue government bonds to cover
their DTCs in return for shares issued by the banks.
The EBA also wants to reduce the 30-year timespan during
which banks can offset losses incurred from a sovereign debt
writedown and bad loans with future profits, the paper said.
"If the government does not proceed to changes in line with
the EBA's guidance, it is possible that the EBA may not grant
approval for the deferred tax to be recognised as core capital,"
Kathimerini said.
Greece's four biggest lenders suffered losses in recent
years due to rising bad loans and their participation in a debt
restructuring programme (PSI) aimed at relieving the country's
debt burden.
National Bank, Piraeus Bank and Alpha
Bank are majority-owned by the HFSF bank rescue fund.
Together with Eurobank they control about 90 percent
of the industry and have already been recapitalised twice after
two stress tests by the Greek central bank.
Kathimerini said the EU/ECB/IMF troika inspecting Greece's
bailout programme has also expressed concerns on grounds that
the law shifts risks from bank shareholders to taxpayers.
But Greek authorities have responded that the deferred tax
law is in line with similar measures adopted by Portugal, Italy
and Spain, the paper said.
