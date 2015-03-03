ATHENS, March 3 European Central Bank funding to
Greek banks rose 47 percent in January from a month earlier,
Greek central bank data showed on Tuesday, as deposit flight
squeezed liquidity and forced the country's lenders to increase
their borrowing from the ECB.
ECB lending to Greek banks against collateral rose to 82.24
billion euros ($92 billion) in January from 56.04 billion euros
in December.
Jitters over a standoff with Greece's euro zone partners
ahead of a Jan. 25 election that swept a new leftist government
into power led to deposit outflows of 12.2 billion euros in
January, according to European Central Bank data.
The sharp drop in deposit balances, coupled with purchases
of state T-bill issues and the refusal of foreign banks to renew
repo lines, forced Greek lenders to draw emergency liquidity
assistance (ELA) from the Bank of Greece.
ELA funding reached 5.2 billion euros in January from nearly
zero in December, the data showed.
Emergency liquidity is expected to have increased sharply in
February after the ECB stopped accepting Greek government bonds
as collateral for funding on Feb. 4, shifting the burden onto
Greece's central bank to finance its lenders.
Last month the ECB Governing Council raised the cap on ELA
funding from the Bank of Greece to 68.3 billion euros as deposit
ouflows continued.
The European Central Bank is willing to again accept Greek
bonds for funding if Athens keeps to reform pledges, its
president said last month, defending the euro zone central
bank's treatment of Athens.
(1 US dollar = 0.8942 euro)
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Angeliki Koutantou)