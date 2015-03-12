ATHENS, March 12 The European Central Bank's
Governing Council agreed to raise the cap on emergency liquidity
assistance (ELA) that Greek banks can draw from the Greek
central bank by about 600 million euros, a banking source told
Reuters on Thursday.
The increase takes the ELA ceiling to 69.4 billion euros.
The ECB, which has the ability to expand and restrict ELA
operations, has raised the cap in increments, keeping pressure
on Athens to strike a political accord over its debt woes.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Crispian Balmer)