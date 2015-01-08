ATHENS Jan 8 Greek bank access to European Central Bank funding assumes a succesful completion of a bailout programme review and a subsequent deal on a follow-up programme with EU/IMF lenders, the ECB said on Thursday.

The ECB makes exceptions on the collateral it accepts from Greek banks, allowing them continued access to central bank funding despite the country's low sovereign credit rating.

"The continuation of the waiver is based on the technical extension of the European Financial Stability Facility programme until the end of February 2015 and the existence of an International Monetary Fund programme," an ECB spokesperson said in a statement.

"It is also based on the assumption of a successful conclusion of the current review and an agreement on a follow-up arrangement between the Greek authorities and the European Commission, in liaison with the ECB, and the IMF.

Greek banks have reduced their exposure to funding from the ECB but still depend on the central bank for liquidity. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Deepa Babington)