ATHENS Jan 8 Greek banks' access to European
Central Bank funding beyond February will depend on Athens
successfully completing a final bailout review and reaching a
deal on a follow-up plan with its EU/IMF lenders, the ECB said
on Thursday.
The statement was the clearest warning yet that Athens
cannot expect to rely on ECB funding if it reneges on its
obligations under the 240 billion euro bailout programme, the
prospect of which has grown as Greece prepares for snap polls.
Opinion polls show leftist party Syriza poised to win the
Jan. 25 election. The party has promised to cancel the austerity
terms of the bailout and demand a renegotiation of debt.
Hammered by the country's prolonged economic crisis, Greek
banks have reduced their exposure to ECB funding in recent
months but still depend on the central bank for liquidity.
The ECB has helped out Greek banks by exempting them from
requirements on the collateral it accepts for access to funding.
"The continuation of the waiver is based on the technical
extension of the European Financial Stability Facility programme
until the end of February 2015 and the existence of an
International Monetary Fund programme," an ECB spokesperson said
in a statement.
"It is also based on the assumption of a successful
conclusion of the current review and an agreement on a follow-up
arrangement between the Greek authorities and the European
Commission, in liaison with the ECB, and the IMF."
The waiver involves suspending the credit rating threshold
on marketable instruments issued or guaranteed by the Greek
state, which is currently rated a sub-investment grade Caa1 by
Moody's and B by Fitch and Standard & Poors.
Funding to Greek lenders from the ECB rose 2.3 percent in
November to 44.85 billion euros ($52.9 billion).
The comments come after a Greek newspaper report on Thursday
that the ECB wants Greece's new government after the election to
quickly reach an agreement with its European partners so the
country's banks can continue to enjoy access to its funding.
(1 US dollar = 0.8485 euro)
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Deepa Babington
and Catherine Evans)