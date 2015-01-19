(Adds details, context)

ATHENS Jan 19 European Central Bank funding to Greek banks rose sharply in December, Greek central bank data showed on Monday, as liquidity tightened before a national election on Jan. 25.

Borrowing from the ECB against collateral rose to 56.04 billion euros ($65.1 billion) last month from 44.85 billion euros in November as deposit outflows, purchases of T-bill issues and refusal by foreign banks to renew repo lines with Greek lenders squeezed liquidity.

Greeks stepped up bank withdrawals last month when the threat of a government collapse grew, although bankers have said the money has largely remained in the country. There is no sign so far of the kind of full-blown capital flight seen in 2012.

Household and corporate withdrawals in December were estimated at about 3 billion euros, so deposits declined nearly 2 percent from November. That was the steepest decline since the peak of Greece's debt crisis in June 2012.

Bankers and central bank officials have said the outflows have been partly due to Christmas and higher tax payments but also due to political uncertainty over the outcome of the vote.

Depositors are worried that a victory by the anti-bailout Syriza party, which maintains a steady lead over the ruling conservatives in opinion polls, will lead to a clash with the country's foreign lenders.

Deposits had largely been on an upward trend since October 2013 but fell 0.1 percent in November to 164 billion euros from 233 billion in 2010, as the Greek debt crisis gathered steam.

Last week, the Bank of Greece asked the ECB to approve a stand-by domestic emergency funding line (ELA) for all four systemic banks as a precaution, to shield the lenders from any fallout from the coming general election.

On Monday, the rating agency Fitch Ratings said political uncertainty before and after the coming election posed liquidity and funding risks for Greek banks. But the "liquidity strains should be manageable, since the banks are beter prepared to withstand deposit outlfows than when elections awere last held in 2012 ..."

