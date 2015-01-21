ATHENS Jan 21 The European Central Bank has approved an emergency funding line for Greek banks to be provided via the country's central bank, a banking source told Reuters on Wednesday.

Last week, tightening liquidity ahead of a national election on Jan. 25 prompted the Bank of Greece to ask the ECB to approve a so-called emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) line for Greece's top banks.

"The ELA line was approved for two weeks," the source said. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)