By Balazs Koranyi and Francesco Canepa
FRANKFURT/VIENNA, June 1 Greek banks are
unlikely to regain access to cheap funding from the European
Central Bank this week, after talks between the Greek government
and its creditors hit a snag, sources close to the matter told
Reuters.
The ECB's decision-making body meets on Thursday and
cash-strapped Greek lenders, which have been relying on
expensive ECB emergency funding, had been hoping it would decide
to resume accepting Greek government debt as collateral.
That would give Greek banks access to the ECB's weekly
auctions, where banks can borrow at a zero interest rate.
But Greece has a 'junk' credit rating, so the condition for
reintroducing such a 'waiver' on Greek government debt is that
the country is deemed compliant with its rescue programme.
Hopes of this happening had been growing since last week's
agreement between Alexis Tsipras' government and its lenders on
the bulk of reforms.
But the leftist government is resisting some of the
additional measures asked of it, such as phasing out a top-up
benefit to pensioners. That makes approval by the ECB on June 2
unlikely, the sources said.
They cautioned the matter was still uncertain and the final
decision would only be made by the ECB's Governing Council when
it met in Vienna on June 2.
One source added the waiver may be reinstated only after
euro zone governments give the all-clear to Greece. Euro zone
deputy finance ministers are expected to meet again next week to
prepare for a Eurogroup meeting later in the month, where
decisions can be made.
The ECB declined to comment.
Greek banks lost access to the ECB's weekly auctions last
year when Athens refused to meet its bailout commitments,
exacerbating its debt crisis and almost pushing the country out
of the euro zone.
Since then, banks have relied on the ECB's Emergency
Liquidity Assistance, where the average interest rate charged is
estimated to be around 100 to 150 basis points above the ECB's
benchmark rate.
Reinstating the waiver would also be a first step towards
making Greek debt eligible for the ECB's bond-buying programme,
provided that Athens passes a debt sustainability review by the
ECB.
(Editing by Larry King)