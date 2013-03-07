ATHENS, March 7 Greek banks will get an
extension of a few weeks to an end-April deadline to complete a
vital 27 billion euros ($35.32 billion)cash recapitalisation,
two senior bankers said on Thursday.
Greek banks were lobbying to ease the terms on the cash
injection, arguing that unless terms are loosened they will
deter private sector investors and leave nationalisation as the
likely outcome.
Among their demands was an extension, saying the timeframe
was tight.
"There will be a short delay of a few weeks in the banks
recapitalisation," said a senior banking official who requested
anonymity.
For the Greek economy, stuck in six years of recession, the
fate of its four major banks is important because their lending
is crucial in helping revive growth.
Another senior banker who declined to be named said on
Thursday the timeframe could be extended to mid May.
"There may be an extension of two or three weeks for
procedural reasons, because all the banks will implement their
capital increases almost at the same time," the banker said.
($1 = 0.7644 euros)
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, writing by Angeliki
Koutantou; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)