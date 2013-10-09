Oct 9 After years of having their fates decided for them, Greece's bailed-out banks are now in a position to start tackling tens of billions of euros of unpaid loans and make changes they hope will turn their market dominance into a profitable business. Following is a summary of the financial position of the four main banks: NATIONAL BANK OF GREECE Total assets: 110.4 billion euros Total loan book: 69.8 billion euros Non-performing loan ratio: 20.8 percent Loan-loss provisions: 7.7 billion euros Deposits: 60.8 billion euros Loan-to-deposit ratio: 102 percent Core Tier 1 capital ratio: 9.2 percent Greek branches: 508 (G only, figures for recently-acquired FBB and Probank not available) International assets: Loans of 17.9 billion euros in Turkey, 7.6 billion euros of loans in south eastern Europe and other international markets Recent acquisitions: FBB & Probank PIRAEUS Total assets: 95 billion euros Total loan book: 75.7 billion euros Non-performing loans ratio: 33 percent Loan-loss provisions: 12.4 billion euros Core Tier 1 capital ratio: 13.8 percent Deposits: 54.7 billion euros Loan-to-deposit ratio: 116 percent International assets: 7.35 billion euros of loans Greek branches: 1,280 Main acquisitions: Greek branches of Cypriot banks, Millennium Bank Greece ALPHA BANK Financials: Total assets: 74.2 billion euros Total loan book: 53.5 billion euros Non-performing loans ratio: 31.8 percent Loan-loss provisions: 10.4 billion euros Core Tier 1 capital ratio: 13.9 percent Deposits: 42 billion euros Loan-to-deposit ratio: 127 percent International assets: 10 billion euros in the South East Europe region Greek branches: 733 Main acquisitions: Emporiki EUROBANK Total assets: 82.1 billion euros Total loan book: 55.3 billion euros Non-performing loans ratio: 25.3 percent Loan-loss provisions: 6.96 billion euros Core Tier 1 capital ratio: 8.1 percent Deposits: 41.7 billion euros Loan-to-deposit ratio: 116 percent International assets: 13.3 billion euros Branches: 645 (in Greece) Main acquisitions: Hellenic Postbank, Proton Bank * All figures as of June 30 2013, for entire banking group; data sourced from company presentations and financial reports (Compiling by Laura Noonan; Editing by David Holmes)