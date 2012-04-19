ATHENS, April 19 Greece's bank support fund
(HFSF) on Thursday received 25 billion euros worth of European
Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) bonds that will be used to
recapitalise the country's banks, a government official told
Reuters.
"The bonds are in the fund's account - 25 billion euros of
EFSF floating rate notes," said the official who did not want to
be named.
The Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF) will inject
capital into the country's banks to help restore their solvency
after big bond swap writedowns and provisions for impaired
loans.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)