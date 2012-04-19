ATHENS, April 19 Greece's bank support fund (HFSF) on Thursday received 25 billion euros worth of European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) bonds that will be used to recapitalise the country's banks, a government official told Reuters.

"The bonds are in the fund's account - 25 billion euros of EFSF floating rate notes," said the official who did not want to be named.

The Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF) will inject capital into the country's banks to help restore their solvency after big bond swap writedowns and provisions for impaired loans. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)