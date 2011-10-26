ATHENS Oct 26 The head of Greece's bank stability fund said on Wednesday that deposits held at Greek banks were not at risk because his fund stood ready to recapitalise lenders hit by a restructuring of the country's sovereign debt.

"The capital that will be provided to banks through us means that depositors should feel safe. This should lift the fear that exists today about deposits," Panagiotis Thomopoulos told reporters as he welcomed Horst Reichenbach, head of the EU task force in Greece.

Greek business and household bank deposits have shrunk by 20.9 billion euros or 10.2 percent since the beginning of the year. They are down by 48.8 billion euros or 20.5 percent since January 2010 when Greece's debt crisis began.

"Mr Reichenbach's presence here proves the interest of the EU for the good functioning of Greece's banking system, irrespective of what the solution will be for Greece's public debt," Thomopoulos said. (Reporting By George Georgiopoulos)