ATHENS Oct 26 The head of Greece's bank
stability fund said on Wednesday that deposits held at Greek
banks were not at risk because his fund stood ready to
recapitalise lenders hit by a restructuring of the country's
sovereign debt.
"The capital that will be provided to banks through us means
that depositors should feel safe. This should lift the fear that
exists today about deposits," Panagiotis Thomopoulos told
reporters as he welcomed Horst Reichenbach, head of the EU task
force in Greece.
Greek business and household bank deposits have shrunk by
20.9 billion euros or 10.2 percent since the beginning of the
year. They are down by 48.8 billion euros or 20.5 percent since
January 2010 when Greece's debt crisis began.
"Mr Reichenbach's presence here proves the interest of the
EU for the good functioning of Greece's banking system,
irrespective of what the solution will be for Greece's public
debt," Thomopoulos said.
(Reporting By George Georgiopoulos)