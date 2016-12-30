ATHENS Dec 30 Greece's HFSF bank rescue fund is
seeking new applications for the role of chief executive after
two previous candidates turned down the job because they feared
it could be short-term.
The fund said the term of the new CEO will be renewable but
cannot run beyond the end of June, 2020. The two candidates
previously chosen by a selection panel had opted out because the
initial term ran only until next June.
New applicants have until Jan. 22 to put their names
forward.
The Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF), funded from
the country's EU/IMF bailouts, has spent billions of euros
recapitalising Greece's four big banks and holds stakes in
National Bank, Piraeus, and Alpha.
The fund, set up to maintain the stability of Greece's
banking system, is managed by two distinct bodies -- a
three-member executive board and a nine-member general council.
The HFSF's executive board resigned in July to comply with
the terms of the country's third bailout. The fund had appointed
Christoforos Stratos as interim CEO until it picks a new head.
Applicants can express interest to Stanton Chase the
recruitment firm advising the fund on the process.
