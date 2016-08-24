ATHENS Aug 24 Greece's bank rescue fund HFSF
said on Wednesday it has appointed Christoforos Stratos as
interim chief executive until it picks a new head.
The Hellenic Financial Stability Fund, funded from the
country's EU/IMF bailouts, has spent billions of euros
recapitalising Greece's four big banks and holds stakes in
National Bank, Piraeus, Alpha Bank
.
Its executive board resigned last month to comply with the
terms of the country's third bailout.
Stratos has held senior executive positions in banking in
London, Paris and Madrid and joined the HFSF's non-executive
general council in November 2014.
The fund also appointed Michael Charalabidis, who joined the
fund in 2011 as chief risk officer, as interim deputy CEO.
