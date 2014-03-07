BRIEF-Transmontaigne Partners Q4 earnings per share $0.65
* Transmontaigne announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results and the filing of its 2016 annual report on form 10-k
ATHENS, March 7 European Central Bank funding to Greek banks dropped by 2.5 billion euros to 60.72 billion euros at end-January from the previous month, the Bank of Greece said on Friday.
Emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) from the Greek central bank, by contrast, rose in the same period, to 10.12 billion euros from 9.79 billion, the figures showed.
* Wait-and-see mood before expected Fed hike limits movements
WASHINGTON, March 14 U.S. producer prices increased more than expected in February, and the year-on-year gain was the largest in nearly five years, pointing to a steady rise inflation pressures.